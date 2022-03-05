TWO Scots helping to evacuate Ukrainians following Russia’s invasion were taken aback by a soldier’s surprising “Rangers or Celtic?” greeting.

Joseph McCarthy, 55, from Falkirk, and Gary Taylor, 45, from Bonnyrigg, have been helping to move Ukrainians into Poland and Romania since Friday and have vowed to continue until they have no cash left.

After being stopped at a military checkpoint on the way back to Odessa, they were asked by a soldier if they came from England.

Upon informing the man that they had come from Scotland, the solider laughed and asked for the pair’s documentation. The Ukrainian soldier appeared to welcome the fact they were supporting people in need – and then he asked: “Rangers or Celtic?”.

The surprise question made the pair laugh, they told the BBC.

The soldier was also amused when Taylor told him he didn’t like football.

Both men work for McCarthy’s company Ready2Rock and have been documenting their experience on TikTok. They have also set up a fundraiser in the name of the company to support them in their efforts.

McCarthy and Taylor decided to leave Scotland at 4pm just over a week ago after deciding they couldn’t sit back and watch the brutal invasion on TV. They have purchased a people carrier on the ground in eastern Europe to help evacuate more people.

They are aware of the danger they’re in, they told the broadcaster, with Ukraine’s military believing that Russia could be preparing to capture Odessa in the south-west in the coming days.

However, Taylor stressed: "We just want to help as many people to safety as possible."