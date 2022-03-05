DAVIE Martindale would like to say the lazy stereotypes and condescending views on Livingston do not bother him. The truth is, they do.

Since their return to the Premiership in 2018, the Lions have struggled to shake off belittling comments.

Most of them refer to their physical presence and plastic pitch.

Manager Martindale, however, stresses that he probably has one of the smallest, when it comes to height, squads in the top-flight.

Responding to theories over the plastic pitch, he points out they have the third best away record in the league.

What Martindale has done to date this season is nothing short of remarkable.

Livingston - with the smallest budget in the entire Premiership - remain firmly in the hunt for the top six and cannot be discounted in the charge for European football.

It is unlikely Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, the visitor to the away dugout today, pays much attention to Livingston’s detractors, after all the Bhoys have failed to beat the West Lothian side in two encounters.

Livingston also emerged victorious in the last match between the teams at the Tony Macaroni Arena last September.

“I don’t think we get the credit we are due,” said Martindale.

“We are seen as big physical Livingston but I have the three smallest central midfielders in the Premiership.

“Until we brought back Joel Nouble, other than the two central defenders we weren’t exactly a big side.

“The midfield and strikers were all average heights or less, so we aren’t exactly this big strapping team.

“We have the third best away record in the league but all people want to talk about is the plastic pitch.

“It is quite lazy from people but we have had it for a few years.

“Even this year was disappointing, it does not bother you but it does to a certain degree when the number of pundits and media who say, 'Livingston will be 12th'.

"I sometimes wonder why they think that.

“Look where we are just now, we climbed up to fourth in the Premiership in midweek but no doubt we will be favourites to go down again next year. I don’t know why it is.”

The form of striker Bruce Anderson, the scorer of 13 goals this season, and Alan Forrest has been a big factor in Livingston’s impressive season.

Martindale believes Anderson should be under consideration for a Scotland call-up for this month’s World Cup play-off clash with Ukraine.

Winger Forrest has been tipped for a big summer move after being linked with a pre-contract switch to Dundee United.

Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga has been impressed by the pair.

He said: “Bruce has scored 13 goals this season and there have been players called up who have scored less than him.

“I don’t see any reason why he couldn’t do a job for Scotland.

“Alan is playing so well right now and has been brilliant the last six or seven games.

“I have been really impressed with him since coming to the club.

“I know the gaffer wants to keep him here and he has the quality to play at a big club.

“Right now the bigger clubs are challenging us for the place in the table, so you never know what will happen.

“He seems to be enjoying his football right now.”