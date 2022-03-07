More than 1.8 million Scots saw their finances worsen during the Covid pandemic, according to new analysis.

Polling by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found that 41 per cent of adults in Scotland became financially worse off during the crisis, with 26% saying their position was a bit worse and 15% saying it was a lot worse.

CAS said that looking at Scotland’s adult working age population, this equates to 1.82 million people across the country.

With household budgets set to take a further battering in the coming months with rising energy bills and prices in the shops, the charity has launched a new campaign to offer advice on dealing with debt and finances.

The ‘Debt Happens’ campaign aims to encourage people to get advice from the Citizens Advice network if they need it.

CAS financial health spokesperson Myles Fitt said:“The pandemic created a hugely challenging set of financial circumstances for people, with over 1.8 million adults in Scotland seeing their finances get worse since March 2020.

“Restrictions may be easing, but there will be no let-up in pressure on household budgets, with energy bills soaring and record inflation colliding with flat and falling incomes.

“That all adds up to more and more people being at risk of debt. Our message to people with this new campaign is that debt happens, and you’re not alone. It’s nothing to be ashamed of and the important thing is to seek advice quickly so you get the help and support you need.

“People can get help in a variety of ways across the Citizens Advice network, from local CABs to our online resources like our public advice site and online Money Map.

“Our advice is free, impartial and confidential. Don’t let the bills and the stress pile up, we’re here to help.”