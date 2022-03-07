ABERDEEN midfielder Scott Brown is considering his future at Pittodrie after Jim Goodwin replaced Stephen Glass as first-team manager, according to reports.

The 36-year-old moved to the Dons from Celtic last summer and was an important part of Glass' coaching team before the manager was relieved of his duties last month.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was named as Glass' successor and the Irishman dropped Brown from the matchday squad for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Ibrox - sparking rumours of a fall-out between the pair

The Daily Mail report that Brown is weighing up his future in the North East following the change in the dugout - but Goodwin insisted at the weekend that 'there was no issue at all'.

"Scott played on Wednesday, his first game for a wee while after being out with a hamstring problem, and just had a wee bit of fatigue in his legs," Goodwin explained.

"We didn't want to risk him with the chance of possibly breaking down and finding himself out injured again.

"It was a sensible decision, I think, from the medical team, from Scott himself and from me."