ABERDEEN midfielder Scott Brown is considering his future at Pittodrie after Jim Goodwin replaced Stephen Glass as first-team manager, according to reports.
The 36-year-old moved to the Dons from Celtic last summer and was an important part of Glass' coaching team before the manager was relieved of his duties last month.
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was named as Glass' successor and the Irishman dropped Brown from the matchday squad for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Ibrox - sparking rumours of a fall-out between the pair
The Daily Mail report that Brown is weighing up his future in the North East following the change in the dugout - but Goodwin insisted at the weekend that 'there was no issue at all'.
"Scott played on Wednesday, his first game for a wee while after being out with a hamstring problem, and just had a wee bit of fatigue in his legs," Goodwin explained.
"We didn't want to risk him with the chance of possibly breaking down and finding himself out injured again.
"It was a sensible decision, I think, from the medical team, from Scott himself and from me."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.