The National Youth Orchestra of Scotland (NYOS) is thrilled that 2022 will mark their return to the concert platform.
Beyond that one immeasurable highlight, NYOS' forthcoming season showcases its talented performers across classical and jazz ensembles in programmes full of dazzling orchestral colour and the very latest contemporary jazz arrangements, all created to to challenge and inspire.
NYOS Junior Orchestra will perform an entire symphony - a real feat for the accomplished younger players. NYOS Senior Orchestra also adopts a new form in 2022, reimagined as a chamber-sized orchestra.
This will introduce our musicians to a new orchestral setting, with more opportunities for solo playing, and a more intimate, conversational style of music-making. NYOS Symphony Orchestra renews its partnership with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and will feature as part of the RSNO season in spring before its summer tour.
Once again, NYOS is joined by fantastic soloists and internationally renowned conductors.
These include award-winning saxophonist Jess Gillam, who has built an international performance, recording and broadcasting career after becoming the first saxophone player to reach the BBC Young Musician of the Year Final in 2016.
Jess performs with NYOS Symphony Orchestra in spring under the baton of Kerem Hasan, winner of the Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award.
In 2022, NYOS celebrates 30 years of jazz and acknowledges a long history of prestigious national and international performances with some of the world’s best jazz musicians.
Following the Jazz Summer School in the breathtaking surroundings on the Isle of Skye, NYOS Jazz Orchestra embarks on a Scottish tour, performing special arrangements by this year’s artist in residence, pianist Julian Joseph.
Spring & Summer concert information www.nyos.co.uk/performances
Click here for direct access to the NYOS YouTube channel
