A man has died and seven crew members have been rescued after a Scottish trawler capsized off of Norway.

Njord, which is registered in Peterhead, got into difficulty and capsized in the North Sea around 100 nautical miles west of Stavanger.

The Norwegian Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said the alarm was just before 2pm on Sunday.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched and airlifted three crew members to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen.

A spokesman for the JRCC said all three had inhaled diesel and one was later pronounced dead.

Five other crew members were picked up safely by an offshore vessel.

According to the BBC, the JRCC said there was no radio contact with the stricken 24m vessel but they were automatically alerted by the trawler's emergency position-indicating radio beacon, which activated when it started taking on water.

No details regarding the man who has died or the crew members involved in the incident off Norway have been released.

 