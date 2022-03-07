Line of Duty star Martin Compston is set to appear in a new Scottish travel show this year, it has been revealed.

The actor will reunite with his friend and TV presenter, Phil MacHugh, as he returns to Scotland from his family home in Las Vegas before embarking on an unforgettable trip around his homeland, in the six-part new show, Scottish Fling.

Together they set off on an immersive and personal journey to showcase what makes modern Scotland tick, finding out who are the people and places shaping the future of one of the greatest small countries in the world today.

The two will travel all corners of Scotland, from stunning wild landscapes to thriving cities. Across six episodes, they’ll go beyond the beaten track to get stuck into the most exciting experiences their nation has to offer, meeting a diverse and surprising mix of locals - plus the odd famous friend.

Pushed out of their comfort zone, Martin and Phil will experience their homeland at its very best and most extreme.

The show, which is being made by Scottish production company Tern Television, has been commissioned by BBC Scotland following the success of Men in Kilts, a travel show following Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish around Scotland.

Martin Compston said: "I've travelled all over the country for work and leisure - but this is the first time I'll be meeting real modern Scots on camera, sharing their thoughts and passions. We're excited to get stuck in, and to experience the best that Scotland has to offer in the 21st century."

Phil MacHugh is set to team up with friend Martin Compston for the show

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning, BBC Scotland said: “We are thrilled to be working with Martin Compston on this new series and to let viewers see another side to one of the country’s top acting talents as he and his friend Phil take a deep dive into contemporary Scotland.

“It is a really exciting project, developed by Tern TV and BBC Scotland, working in partnership with BBC Two as part of our ongoing commitment to more nations and network co-production.”

Phil MacHugh, who has presented shows for BBC Alba, added: "Scotland has so much to offer the world and as a modern Scot, I am so excited to be joining my mate Martin to showcase the best of our culture, our language and our spirit in this brand new series. It's going to be lots of fun and full of surprises!"

David Marshall, Head of Entertainment, Tern Television, says: “Marrying Britain’s top talent with their passions is a Tern sweet spot. Martin is royalty in Scotland and a passionate patriot, so who better to take viewers on an entertaining journey.

"But this series isn’t just a sedate tour of the familiar sites – it’s a visceral and experiential trip, contrasting hilarious moments and fascinating revelations with universal themes of identity, friendship and social good.”