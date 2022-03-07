ACTRESS Lynda Baron has died at the age of 82, her agent has confirmed.
She was best known for the BBC sitcom Open All Hours where she starred opposite Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel.
A statement to the PA news agency from her agent of nearly 30 years, Donna French, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.
“She was a wonderful actress and a great friend.
“Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.
“Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world.
“We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family.”
Baron was nominated for a Bafta in 2011 for her role in The Road To Coronation Street on BBC Four, a one-off drama about the early days of the soap, in which she played actress Violet Carson, who portrayed Ena Sharples in the long-running series.
Her film credits also included 2020’s sports movie Dream Horse which starred Damian Lewis and Joanna Page, Woody Allen’s 2006 romantic crime Scoop and 2005’s Colour Me Kubrick.
