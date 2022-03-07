A Ukrainian woman who fled her country with her six-year-old daughter has joined a donation appeal in M&D's in North Lanarkshire.

Natasha Kukharchuk managed to leave war-torn Ukraine two weeks ago but was forced to leave her mother and brother behind.

Originally married to a Scot, the woman is currently living with family in Bothwell and her daughter, Sophie, started a local primary school last week.

Her sister-in-law, Jill McKenna from Bothwell helped transform two marquees at the Theme Park into a drop off centre for donations for Ukrainians.

Within three hours of opening on March 4, the marquees were filled to capacity with supplies and aid and organisers were forced to halt donations.

Kyiv native Ms Kukharchuk and her daughter helped sort and organise the goods dropped off from residents before the first lorry left for Poland on Saturday.

Sue Taylor from M&Ds, who helped organise the aid appeal, said: “We couldn’t believe how quickly people rallied round as soon as they heard we had set up the donation centre and within only 24 hours on Saturday our first transit van left for Poland with first aid items.

“Listening to Natasha on the phone to her family and friends back home is all the motivation we need.”

Ms Kukharchuk has also reached out to the Ukrainian Embassy to help the donation drive, her sister-in-law Jill McKenna said.

She added: “The family are just so relieved that Natasha and Sophie were able to get out in time but it’s still devastating to hear the stories of all the family and friends still there.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has helped in so many ways, from donating their time, and basic items like boxes, as well as the many, many donations.

"It’s been a frantic weekend trying to manage all the red tape for the vehicles to leave but Natasha managed to get the Ukrainian Embassy involved which has helped with the paperwork.”

Details of when the drop off centre will re-open to receive donations will be posted on M&Ds social media accounts - @mdsthemepark.

Local councillor Jordan James Linden also visited the volunteers over the weekend.

He said: “Walking into these large marquees, full of aid - from medicines to baby items, clothes and food - and seeing the volunteers working hard to package and prepare them for their onward journey - a journey that sadly is being held up by red tape - was saddening but inspiring.

"There is truly a huge effort underway."

“Meeting Natasha and Sophie who have had to leave Kyiv to come to Scotland for safety and hearing about their experiences including that her Mother stayed behind due to anxiety and difficulties leaving the country, was deeply moving and honestly quite heartbreaking. They remain in my thoughts ever since our meeting."