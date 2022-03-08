MILLIONS of pounds worth of gift cards to be spent with Glasgow shops and businesses are to be given out to residents to help with Covid economic recovery.

Glasgow City Council is planning to spend more than £9 million it received from the Scottish Government on giving out more than 80,000 cards worth £110 each.

It is intended the gift cards, through the Scotland Loves Local campaign, will give a multi-million-pound cash injection into the economy to boost city high streets and independent businesses.

The cards can only be used in Scotland Loves Local businesses within the Glasgow boundary and almost 200 in the city are registered with the scheme.

The council said it wanted to use the cash it has been given to help low-income families and businesses that have been hit by the lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.

Susan Aitken, leader of the council, said in a report to councillors: “By using the Scotland Loves Local gift card scheme, it will provide cash to individuals from low-income households by way of a gift card that can only be redeemed within the city boundary, providing the local business community with a much-needed cash injection over the next year.”

The cards will be given out to low-income households who receive a council tax reduction benefit.

Councillor Aitken added: “The Scotland Loves Local campaign is a national initiative designed to encourage those who live in Scotland to think local first and support their local high streets.

“The outbreak of coronavirus has caused significant challenges for towns and city centres, high streets and local businesses who have lost out on vital trade.

“The Scotland Loves Local gift card is an innovative way of keeping spend local for longer in every community and region across Scotland.

“The programme is designed so that these cards cannot be used out with the city boundary, ensuring the spend remains within Glasgow, benefitting local businesses.”

There are 84,566 households in the city in bands A to G who get council tax reduction.

It will cost up to £9,302,260 to give them all a £110 gift card, with the rest being spent on admin costs and postage.