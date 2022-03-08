SCOTLAND'S crucial World Cup play-off clash against Ukraine will be officially postponed later today.

The match was set to take place on March 24, but due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian FA applied for the match to be called off.

FIFA have informed the SFA that Ukraine will be unable to fulfil the fixture and it now looks set to take place in June.

We told earlier this week how Shakhtar Donetsk's director of football Darijo Srna revealed that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed the play-off would be delayed until June.

Ceferin personally intervened to allow many of Ukraine's international home-based players and foreign stars based in Ukraine safe passage to his home country of Slovenia.

Srna, who was capped 134 times by Croatia, contacted Ceferin for help in getting his players to safety.

And he's revealed UEFA and FIFA have already decided to move Scotland's game back to June.

He said: "I spoke with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin again today. He has stood up for Ukrainian football.

"I understand that no one cares about football now, but he told me that the match between Ukraine and Scotland will be postponed to June.

"In addition, there will be a special transfer window set up to allow players based in Ukraine a temporary transfer to allow them to get back playing football.

"I contacted him when war broke out to ask for help. He personally helped to organise a train to get the players out of the country.

"He promised he would help the players and he has been as good as his word."