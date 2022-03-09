Big retail is among the shops and businesses that will benefit from a new £9m gift card give-away in Glasgow.

Yesterday, we revealed the plan to give out more than 80,000 cards in the city to low income families to help boost the local economy.

The Scotland Loves Local Glasgow gift card will be worth £110 and can only be spent in businesses registered with the scheme within the Glasgow boundary. There are no limits on what can be purchased with the car other than it must be within Glasgow in one of the shops, or services that is in the scheme.

There are 177 outlets accepting the gift cars in Glasgow but many are multiples of the same firm.

There are food and drink outlets including city restaurants, shopping including supermarkets and a chain of local convenience stores, a number of health and beauty services and several leisure attractions in the city are included.

READ MORE: Council handing out £110 gift cards to thousands in post-Covid boost plan

The 111 shopping outlets includes 37 One-o-One convenience stores all over the city, owned by the hospitality firm Scotsman Group which used to be G1 group.

There are 29 Boots stores, nine Scotmid and nine Aldi supermarkets eight Marks & Spencer and two Semi-Chem shops are in the scheme.

Five H Samuel and one Ernest Jones jewellery shops are also eligible for spend with the cards.

An Unexpected Gallery in St Enoch Centre, Blooms for Flowers in Cambridge Street and Hoolit Gifts in Baillieston are among the independent traders

The 38 food and drink includes top city centre restaurants like, Gandolfi, Marco Pierre White, Red Onion, Pipers Tryst and Hutchesons.

Popular neighbourhood restaurants and cafes including Battlefield Rest in the south and 1051 GWR in the west are also available.

There are 11 health and beauty salons across the city included and the card can be used for purchases in the city’s museums, like Kelvingrove and GoMA.

It can be used at Pinkston Watersports and Bowlarama in the city centre.

The £9.45million allocated to Glasgow from the Scottish Government from the £80m it got from the UK Government in Barnett consequential money for help with the cost of living crisis is being allocated in the form of the gift cards to give cash to low income households and to boost the local high street economy.

Glasgow City Council decided to get the cash out in this way to ensure the money stayed within the city economy for longer.

The full list is available here at Scotland Loves Local website.

The Scotland Loves Local campaign expects there will be many more signed up by the time cards are issued to those eligible.