VICKY McClure is best known to many police drama fans for her role as Detective Sergeant Kate Fleming in the BBC’s Line of Duty – part of an onscreen trio that we’ve come to watch and love in the hit show and described by Vicky as her “best mates”.

She will be appearing at the first reunion of the show’s stars since it ended, joining Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, as well as showrunner Jed Mercurio, to dish the dirt and raise money for a good cause, with a recording of the event exclusively available to subscribers of this title.

The final episode saw the unmasking of H, something a whopping 15.9 million viewers tuned in to see which helped the show take the top spot as the most watched TV-drama of 2021.

They’ll be spilling Line of Duty secrets on the show, and more.

The reunion is to help raise money for Ardgowan Hospice, a cause close to Compston’s heart and in his hometown of Greenock.

Away from Line of Duty, McClure is also well recognised for her earlier work, including in This Is England (2006), in which she played Lol Jenkins.

In 2011, she won a Royal Television Society award and a British Academy Television award for her part in This Is England ‘86 (2010).

More recently, the actress starred in Amazon Prime TV series Alex Rider, and Trigger Point on ITV – writer of Line Of Duty Jed Mercurio’s newest thrilling drama following a bomb disposal police unit.

McClure started to study acting and found her passion young, when, at age 11, she joined the Central Junior Television Workshop. At the beginning of her acting career, when she was only 19, she completely quit her pursuits in action, to work in retail – but, after a year, Vicky got back to auditioning for roles in London.

The actress is from Nottingham, where she still lives, and is an avowed Notts County supporter. However, co-star Compston cheekily offered her a Celtic shirt as a wrap present at the end of the sixth season.

“If I do go to a game and Celtic are playing, I would support Celtic,” she said.

Dunbar is an ambassador of the Alzheimer’s Society, which supports people living with the condition, as well as dementia, after her grandmother was diagnosed with dementia at age 75.

Inspired by her memory, the actress presented a two-part documentary on BBC One, entitled Vicky McClure: Our Dementia Choir in 2019.

The episodes highlighted the power of music for those with dementia. Speaking to the charity, she said: “Being part of this experience and as an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, I have seen how singing can help people with dementia communicate, improve their mood and leave them feeling good about themselves.”

Just last year, the award-winning actress joined the annual fundraiser, Memory Walk, for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdowns began.

She said: “After so long, it's emotional to see lots of people take part. It's even more special to know that we'll all be walking for a loved one with dementia, and for those who may have been hugely impacted by the pandemic."

She is engaged to Welsh producer, actor and writer Jonny Owen. They met on the set of the 2013 movie Svengali he produced and in which McClure starred. He also appeared on TV shows such as Shameless and Murphy’s Law.

