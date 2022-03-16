ONE of the most intriguing parts of Line of Duty was the real police lingo that punctuated the relentless chasing of bent coppers.

This month, the show's stars will be appearing at the first reunion since it ended, as Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure, as well as showrunner Jed Mercurio, dish the dirt and raise money for a good cause, with a recording of the event exclusively available to subscribers of this title.

Ahead of that meeting, let’s fire up the popcorn, get comfy on the couch and relive all the drama with this handy jargon-busting guide to the show.

Radio Commands

Fahrenheit – “Shoot to kill”. You may remember this from the Arnott-Corbett stand-off

Status zero – Police officer needs immediate assistance

Status five – En route to incident scene

Status six – On scene

Ten eight – In service

Acronyms

AC-12 – Anti-Corruption Unit 12

AFO – Authorised Firearms Officer

AM – Active Message

ARU – Armed Response Unit

ARV – Armed Response Vehicle

CID – Criminal Investigation Department

CIS – Crime Information System

CPS – Crown Prosecution Service

DIR – Digital Interview Recorder

FI – Forensic Investigator

IRV – incident response vehicle

MIT – Murder Investigation Team

NCS – National Crime Squad

OCG – Organised crime group

PNC – Police National Computer

PR – Police regulations

SCG – Serious crime group

SitRep – Situation Report

SIO – Senior Investigating Officer

TA – Tactical Adviser

TFC – Tactical Firearms Commander

UCO – Undercover Officer

Police Rankings

DC – Detective Constable

DS – Detective Sergeant

DI – Detective Inspector

DCI – Detective Chief Inspector

Det Supt – Detective Superintendent

DCS – Detective Chief Superintendent

ACC – Assistant Chief Constable

DCC – Detective Chief Constable

CC – Chief Constable

PCC – Police and Crime Commissioner for Central Police

PCSO – Police Community Support Officer

Other jargon

Blue Ticket – A firearms licence allowing a police officer to carry a gun

Osman warning – A warning issued by a police officer of a death threat or risk of murder if they become aware of an immediate and present threat to somebody's life

Reg 15 – Advises an officer that a complaint has been made or their conduct is being investigated by professional standards.

Cuckooing – When criminals take over a vulnerable person’s home to use as a base for their illegal activity.

