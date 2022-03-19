TV hasn’t quite been the same without its bent coppers … with even those who didn’t tune in to Line of Duty knowing many of its catchphrases just through cultural saturation.

The show, helmed by Jed Mercurio and starring the likes of Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar may not have breathed its last just yet, however.

The quartet will be reuniting for the first time since the season six finale in aid of Ardgowan Hospice in Greenock – a cause close to Compston’s heart.

Our subscribers will have exclusive access to a recording of the event that’s sure to bring back some of the thrills of the ritual that was tuning into Line of Duty.

To find out more about how you can watch the show please click HERE!

One question on everyone’s lips is whether there’s a chance of a return – a seventh series of the hit show.

Up until now, the cast and creator and expressed their openness to the possibility.

Showrunner Mercurio has not ruled out a return, though has previously said there is no plan in place.

Speaking last year, he said: "We’re all so thrilled by the response to season six, it did so well.

"It’s fantastic to be part of something like that, an absolute once-in-a-lifetime experience that the cast and I really loved being part of.

"If there was a way, we’d obviously look at that seriously, but just being honest with you, right now we don’t have a plan in place."

The cast, meanwhile, have been clear that they’re up for a return – and are even pushing Mercurio to do just that.

Compston, who plays Steve Arnott, has said that there is “definitely scope” for the characters to return to our screens once again.

Asked on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X if the programme was still being made, he told the host “we think so”.

He continued: “I think there is definitely scope for it.

“I mean, look, I’m delighted with the response, in terms of people are now really intrigued to see if there is another one, but there’s nothing changed for us in terms of where we’re at after we finish a series.”

Compston explained that there was usually a break of at least year between each series before “the dust settles and Jed figures out whether there’s a story to tell”.

He said: “So I’m delighted that people are so excited and so desperate to find out but, as I say, this is what we’ve done after every series so we’ll just wait and see what he thinks.”

The actor said filming the sixth series was a “tough shoot” because of coronavirus rules, and said “it wouldn’t be nice to go out that way” as it’s such a sociable show.

“We filmed the last one during Covid and all that, and it was a tough shoot and kind of miserable, because we were one of the first jobs back and it was literally on set, nowhere near anybody, and then back to your flat.

“We couldn’t even mix with each other. So I think for us, it wouldn’t be nice to go out that way, we’d like to do one more.”

Dunbar has echoed those sentiments, saying: "We've got to do another series. We've got to get on to Jed and say, 'Look, we've got to do one that's not like when we were in lockdown. We've got to do one where we're back on the ground, we're out there, we're in the city, we’re having fun.' You know it's a great city to have fun in, Belfast, so we really want to get back to doing that again."

McClure is “game” for another run as Kate Fleming, explaining: "I'll just stick with the guys. I think when it comes to a close, it will be a natural close for us all."

How can I watch the Line of Duty Reunion?





The exclusive video will only be available to our subscribers.

You can pay as little as £1 for your first month and that fee will go directly to Martin's favourite charity, Ardgowan Hospice.

To sign up, visit our subscribe page here and take advantage of our latest amazing offers.

Our exclusive recording of the event will be available to subscribers HERE from Thursday March 24.

For those who already subscribe, you will also receive exclusive access to the video.

Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.

If you would like to make a further donation to Ardgowan Hospice, you can do so HERE.