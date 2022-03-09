Health bosses are set to take down walls at a major Scottish hospital over fears they pose a fire hazard.

Concerns over fire retardant sheeting on cavity insulation at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) have been raised to NHS bosses by the £850m building’s main contractor.

If a fire were to occur, there are fears that it would spread rapidly through the 1,677-bed facility with the potential to cause ‘catastrophic’ consequences.

The hospital opened seven years ago, and it is currently unknown why the issue has only now been raised.

According to reports by The Scottish Sun, experts are now on site to establish how many walls are affected.

It is not the first time that the hospital has faced safety issues since it opened.

Since opening in 2015, outbreaks of rare fungal infections and ‘almost untreatable’ superbugs, some of which were linked to the flagship hospital’s water supply, affected dozens of children and caused the deaths of at least two.

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is probing health failings at the flagship hospital.

Speaking about the fire hazard revelations, Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “This is deeply concerning and the latest in the litany of failures at Glasgow’s flagship hospital. Serious questions have to be asked as to how such a basic protection could have been missed.

“Failure in spotting this major fire threat could have put patients and staff at serious risk.

“SNP Ministers have repeatedly insisted the QEUH is safe, but this is yet more shocking evidence that flies in the face of those claims.”

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Following contact from the QEUH’s main construction partner, Multiplex, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council Building Standards to re-examine the materials used for the wall linings.

“This confirmed some of the internal wall panels contain materials that do not meet the latest building regulations.

“Effective mitigation measures and a comprehensive fire safety strategy have been put in place by NHSGGC to ensure the ongoing safety of the hospital. Expert advisors have confirmed they are content with the immediate mitigation measures taken.

“It has been agreed, however, the most effective long-term solution for the hospital is the replacement of some wall linings, and NHSGGC is working with a number of contractors on plans to deliver the project.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Stuart Stevens added: “We’ll continue to work with partners and NHSGGC as they review fire safety measures.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We’re aware steps are to be taken to replace some internal wall panels with - in the hospital atrium.

“NHSGGC are working with Multiplex to deliver the project.”