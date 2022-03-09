The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds which could reach up to 70mph in parts of Scotland this morning.

The warning, covering the Western Isles, has been in place since 6am on Wednesday morning and is due to expire at 11am.

Forecasters warned that strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to road, air, rail, and ferry services.

The Met Office said that a brief period of south to southeasterly severe gales will quickly move northwards across the Western Isles on Wednesday morning. 

Gusts will reach 60 to 70 mph for a short time before quickly moderating from the south.