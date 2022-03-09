GLASGOW WARRIORS have pulled off a major coup by agreeing terms on a contract extension with Rory Darge – one of the hottest prospects in Scottish rugby at the moment – on a deal which is believed to be for four years.

The 22-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the Scotstoun outfit since making the switch from the Edinburgh academy set-up last April. He immediately established himself as a key player in the Warriors team, winning three out of a possible six McCrea Warriors of the Month awards.

He missed out on a first Scotland cap last summer due to Covid forcing the cancellation of the team’s schedule, and then had a ankle injury during the autumn, but finally picked up that first cap off the bench against Wales in Cardiff last month.

He went on to produce an outstanding display in his first international start against France a fortnight ago. It was a performance which would have caught the eye of clubs in England and France, but Darge has decided that Glasgow is the best place for him to progress his career during the next four seasons.

“It was a really easy decision to commit my future to this club – I’m loving life at Scotstoun,” he said. “I knew a few of the boys before making the move across last year, especially guys like Rufus McLean, Ross Thompson and Ollie Smith that I came through the age grades with, but everyone’s been so good with me.

“I’ve settled in so quickly and I can’t imagine being anywhere else. The United Rugby Championship is such a brilliant competition to develop my game in, too. To be able to test myself against World Cup winners on the South African teams is a massive boost for both myself and the club.

“We want to be challenging at the top and it shows us the standard that we need to be at.”

Warriors head coach Danny Wilson added: “Every challenge that has been put in front of him so far, he has embraced and his performances for both us and Scotland showcase his work-rate and skill-set.”