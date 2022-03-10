OUTLANDER star Sam Heughan has addressed rumours that he will be cast as the next James Bond - and he doesn't like the odds.

The 41-year-old is a fan favourite choice to be cast as the next 007, but it appears he doesn't fancy his chances, and thinks bookies will give him terrible odds on the role.

In an interview with The Gentleman's Journal, Heughan addressed the rumours.

He told the magazine: “I don’t think so.

“I think the odds are a bit of a fallacy. I mean, I’m obviously such a huge fan of the Bond movies.

"I actually just rewatched the most recent one again, No Time To Die. I mean, it would be an incredible job, wouldn’t it?"

Heughan didn't go so far as to reveal if he'd auditioned to replace previous Bond, Daniel Craig, but repeated the tale of how he auditioned to play Bond in the past.

He said: “But I did audition for it.

“Back when they were doing Bond 21, Casino Royale. But I was quite young then.

"I was like twenty-something. It was when Daniel Craig got the role.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander

"And I think, initially at least, they were going to go younger; to go back to when Bond was like 20-years-old. I actually feel like that’s what they might do next — do an origin story, which would be pretty cool."

Nodding to his role in SAS: Red Notice, Heughan added: "If I’m honest, in a way I really enjoyed that because it’s like a more authentic or contemporary Bond — it’s straight from the horse’s mouth.

"And I spent so much time with Andy McNab, and the SAS and how they operate. And that, for me, was a good opportunity to live out those dreams of being in that spy world."

And that wasn't the only link to Bond, with Heughan playing a minor royal alongside the longest-serving Bond actor Sir Roger Moore in Hallmark film A Princess for Christmas.

He said: "He was a total gentleman.

“I remember him being extremely charming, and really generous. We had to do a close-up of Katie McGrath and everyone was rushing for time — and they just didn’t give her enough time to do it.

"It was the end of the day, and they started her take, but told her that she only had one take of this, only one shot in which to do it. And she’d been brilliant all day, and we’d shot everyone else, but I think the pressure started to get to her.

“So, halfway through the take, Roger Moore just started coughing — very loudly — and carried on coughing all the way through it.

"And I think he totally did that on purpose, to basically help her out and give her another chance. Because I don’t think Katie could have asked to do it again — but if Sir Roger asks? Of course!”