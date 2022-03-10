ROMAN ABRAMOVICH has been sanctioned by the UK Government, freezing the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s planned sale of Chelsea.

The 55-year-old put Chelsea up for sale on March 2 in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has always staunchly denied any current political links to Russia’s ruling elite, but Boris Johnson’s Government has now frozen all his UK assets.

More to follow.