FMQs Recap: Nicola Sturgeon told to support ramp up of North Sea oil and gas by Douglas Ross
- -Nicola Sturgeon refutes claims expanding North Sea oil and gas production will protect short-term energy security
- -First Minister pressed over response to Stonehaven rail crash after new damning report published
- -FM calls for UK Government to go further for Ukrainian refugees and waive visa requirements
