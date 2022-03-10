BOXING judge Ian John-Lewis has been reprimanded for his scoring of the recent world title fight between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall.

The Scot was handed a hugely contentious victory over the English fighter at the OVO Hydro just under two-weeks ago.

The decision not to award Catterall the win led to uproar amongst the boxing community.

Referee John-Lewis scored the fight 114-111 in favour of Taylor.

Now, the British Boxing Board of Control have downgraded the judge for his part in the fight.

A statement reads: "Following an internal review of the scoring of the Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall contest by all three appointed judges, the stewards of the board decided to call Mr. Ian John-Lewis to appear before them to explain his returned card.

"Having considered Mr. Ian John-Lewis' explanation, the Stewards of the Board decided to downgrade Mr. John-Lewis from an A Star Class to an A Class Official.

"Whilst the board were satisfied that Mr John-Lewis' scorecard did not affect the overall result of the contest, the stewards of the board did have issue with his margin.

"As the regulatory body for the sport in Great Britain the British Boxing Board of Control continue to improve and maintain the high quality and consistency in scoring by our licensed officials. As such, the Stewards of the Board have further decided that in addition to each A Star Class Official being evaluated after each bout, as per current procedure, they will now also be subject to a separate individual annual review.

"Finally, the British Boxing Board of Control have contacted the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA supporting Jack Catterall to be made mandatory challenger for each or all Championship Sanctioning Bodies."