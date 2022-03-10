THE Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have suspended broadcasting of matches in Russia amid the war on Ukraine.
The governing bodies have instructed broadcast partners to halt any coverage of Scottish fixtures in Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
As a result there will be a blackout of all Scottish domestic action on Russian channels.
It means no Scottish Cup, Scottish Premiership, Championship, League One or League Two matches will be shown.
Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy clashes are also included in the blackout.
A statement from the SFA revealed it's expected the blackout will remain for the "foreseeable future".
The statement read: "The Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League can confirm they have instructed their respective broadcast partners to suspend feeds of all domestic league and cup competitions in Russia for the foreseeable future, in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"As a result, there will be a blackout of Scottish Cup fixtures from this weekend’s quarter- finals and from all SPFL competitions including cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment