SCOTLAND are set to replace their postponed Ukraine World Cup qualifier play-off with a friendly against Poland, according to reports.
The match, which was due to be played at Hampden Park on March 24, has been delayed for three months following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Now The Sun say Steve Clarke's team are set to face Poland in a friendly clash at the national stadium with Czeslaw Michniewicz's side keen for a warm-up game ahead of their play-off final against either Sweden or the Czech Republic.
The match looks like it will be played in Glasgow with the Polish national stadium out of bounds at the moment, due to it acting as an overspill hospital for Covid cases.
The Scottish Football Association welcomed the fixture delay earlier this week, saying it had supported Ukraine’s request for a postponement.
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it is the correct decision by FIFA to postpone our play-off, as requested by the Ukrainian Association of Football.
“The importance and significance of football is greatly diminished in a time of war and our thoughts are with those Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict.”
