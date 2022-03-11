Craig Gordon insists it is vital that Scotland maintain their momentum ahead of the delayed World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

The March 24 clash has been pushed back to June due to Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine and Hearts shot-stopper Gordon admits that was the right decision

Scotland are now expected to face Poland on the same date later this month, and take on the losers of the other semi-final between Austria and Wales five days later.

And on the back of a six-game winning run in the World Cup qualifying group section, Gordon admits is determined to ensure Steve Clarke’s side maintain their feel good factor.

He said: “I think it was the right decision to postpone the game, I think everyone totally accepts that.

“We’ll get together, we’ve got a little bit more preparation time and a couple more games coming up that we can use to work on a few things going into the games in June.

“We just have to deal with it and play the two games. I’m not sure how the manager will look at it, you want to keep the momentum going, so we’ll want to go there and try to win the two games.

"It could be different for the other two teams that we’re playing if they’ve got qualifiers or if they’ve just lost a game, but from our point of view it’s about preparation and we want to keep momentum going and keep winning games.”