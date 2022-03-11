Kevin Nisbet has vowed to use his World Cup dreams as inspiration in his long road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined for up to nine months.

The Hibernian striker was injured in a challenge with Celtic’s Carl Starfelt almost a fortnight ago and received the dreaded news that he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a visit to see specialist Andy Williams in London earlier this week.

The 24-year-old went under the knife on Thursday and his lengthy rehabilitation could preclude him from playing until the eve of the World Cup in Qatar in late November.

However, should Scotland’s bid to qualify for the finals prove successful this summer, manager Shaun Maloney is convinced it will prove a powerful tool in driving the former Dunfermline and Raith Rovers marksman in his recovery.

“Kevin got his surgery [on Thursday] and it went well,” explained Maloney. “It’s an ACL and that injury tends to take seven to nine months.

“I know from speaking to Kevin he is very motivated, if Scotland qualify, which I am very hopeful they do, that he can make it back to push for that squad. But it’s going to be a long time, so we’ll try and support him as much as possible.

“I went to London to meet him before his surgery. Look, it has been a little period since the Celtic game where he did it, so he was at a stage where he was positive and eager to get the surgery and start his rehab.

“It’s a really difficult injury but Kevin is very positive about coming back a better player.

“We’ve all seen players before do this, where they have had a major injury or a big setback and have come back a better player. And that has to be Kevin’s motivation, that when he comes back, he comes back with the mindset to become the best striker in the league.

“I think in these moments you always need sources of motivation, and the World Cup being possible for him gives him a really big target.

“I do love the fact he is speaking about trying to make that squad, if and when Scotland do hopefully get there. And rightly so, it should be a big motivation for him to get back in time and to show everyone he is coming back a better player.”

Nisbet himself insists he is not short of motivation in overcoming a devastating setback.

He said on Hibs’ Twitter: “Just returning back from London where top knee specialist Andy Williams operated on my left knee.

“He’s delighted with they way the op went and is sure I’ll be back stronger and better than ever. I’d like to thank him and his team for looking after me so well and also Hibs for acting so quickly.

“It’s a massive disappointment that I won’t be able to help the manager and my team-mates in the final matches of this season but I know they’ll do everything possible to make sure our fans have something to celebrate.

“In a bit of pain, which is to be expected, but I’m already focused on what needs to be done during rehabilitation.

“I can assure everyone that I will be back as quickly as possible and ready to do my best for both Hibs and Scotland.”

The news has cast a shadow over Hibs’ preparations for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Motherwell.

However, Maloney is now desperate for the Easter Road side to shake off a hat-trick of goalless draws and show a ruthless streak to get back to Hampden, where they lost out in last season’s Scottish Cup final and this season’s League Cup final.

“I do love the fact of how good we are defensively but there is a balance,” said Maloney, who admitted there was no place in his backroom team for Scott Brown but pledged to help his former Celtic team-mate’s coaching journey. “At the moment the balance is we are incredibly strong defensively but in that final area that’s where the work has to go into.

“It feels like we can get into that area a lot but it’s just that final sort of action to create a chance and then take it. There’s been a lot of games where we have had numerous chances and we have not been ruthless enough.

“I’d imagine that’s where the difference will be this weekend. Whoever gets the chances and is ruthless enough, that’s who the victory will fall to.”