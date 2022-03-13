FROM what I’ve seen, Tik Tok phenomenon Sam Ryder’s shoulders are normally covered by a mane of strawberry blonde hair. Come May 14 they will also have to bear the hopes of a nation – its fears too, given that Ryder has been chosen to represent the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and we have come last for the previous two years. I know, I know, where’s Ed Sheeran when you need him? Oh yeah, he’s in court singing Nina Simone songs to the judge as he defends a plagiarism case.
So, Sam it is. If you don’t know the personable Essex-born singer, he became a social media star during the first lockdown when he began posting snatches of cover versions sung by him from his kitchen. They’re pretty good, so good that they came to the attention of one or two other singers of rather more renown. Justin Bieber was one, Alicia Keys another. Some 14 million followers later, Mr Ryder has released a single, Space Man, and both it and he are preparing for launch.
We wait with breath baited and Aldi prosecco chilling to see if he can improve on last place, or whether he’ll make it a dismal three-in-a-row for the UK. If he does, no matter: our cultural industries are the envy of the world and will remain so. How could they not with so resolute and steadfast a champion as refined polymath Nadine Dorries?
I wish Mr Ryder the best of British in his endeavour, though if I was a betting man looking for a winner I’d be going each way on a song called Stefania by rap five-piece Kalush Orchestra. They’re representing Ukraine.
