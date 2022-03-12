A main Glasgow train line is to close this weekend for two months while a major £32million project gets underway to improve punctuality for passengers.

Network Rail is replacing and repairing tunnels and bridges on the Argyle line through Glasgow city centre which will result in the track being closed between Rutherglen and Exhibition Centre from March 13 to May 8.

Passengers are being urged to plan ahead when travelling to work, to watch football or attending an event at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Many services, which would normally operate via Glasgow Central low level will be diverted into Glasgow Central High Level or Glasgow Queen Street low level.

Revised services will operate on all routes during the closure but passengers were being warned that journey times may be extended on some services to allow for trains taking a diverted route.

Work to modernise Anderston station and install a new lift shaft will also begin, with upgrades to the booking office, concourse and platform stairs taking place.

During the works, replacement bus services will be running from Carmyle, Newton, Cambuslang, Rutherglen, Dalmarnock, Bridgeton, Glasgow Central, Exhibition Centre, and Partick.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said:“The enhancements to the track and tunnels will improve punctuality and reliability on the route for years to come.

“Journeys will be impacted during the line closure, but once this essential work is carried out, disruption and delays will be less likely in the future.

“It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to deliver a modern, reliable, efficient, green and clean rail network as we move forward.”

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s Director of Engineering and Asset Management, added: “This major investment in our railway infrastructure is designed to keep the line operating reliably for our customers.

“While we appreciate that some journeys will be impacted during the line closure, our work will mean that disruption and delays will be less likely in the future. And at Anderston, starting work on a new lift will make the station more easily accessible in the future.

“Such a large programme of engineering work cannot be completed without closing the line, but our teams will be working hard to finish this project as quickly as possible.

“We’re urging passengers to plan ahead when travelling during our works, whether they’re commuting to or from work, travelling to watch football or attending an event at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

“We’d like to thank all passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”

Rail replacement services at affected stations will run every 30 minutes on Monday to Saturday and every hour on Sundays.

Services from Lanark, Shotts and Motherwell to Cumbernauld will operate as normal with half the normal service levels at other stations on the Argyle line outside of the closure zone.