A hydraulic crane arm was stolen from a building site in Aberdeen in a robbery that would have taken "several hours" earlier this week.
The equipment, valued at around £8000, was stolen from a trailer on the CALA Home Craibstone building site located off Inverurie Road in the city.
Police Scotland is investigating the theft which is believed to have taken place between 5pm on Monday, March 7 and 8am on Tuesday, March 8.
The robbery would have required specialist tools to dismantle the arm of the crane.
Detective Constable Eamonn Ryan: “It would have taken several hours and specialist tools to dismantle the parts, as well as a large vehicle to transport the equipment, so someone is likely to have seen something.
“Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.
“I would also ask that anyone in the area with a dashcam or private CCTV check their footage and pass on anything of note to the police."
