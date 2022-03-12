ITALY

Eduardo Padovani Some intelligent kicking and counter-attacking ball in hand played a significant role in his team’s best moments. 7 out of 10

Pierre Bruno Showed excellent strength and awareness to stay infield and offload to Braley for the scrum-half’s try. 8

Juan Ignacio Brex Went off for HIA at a crucial moment close to half-time as Scotland capitalised on his absence. 7

Leonardo Marin Played his part in a competitive outing by the Italian midfield but never had the opportunity to make a real difference. 7

Monty Ioane The winger came infield looking for work and was a powerful threat when close to the touchline too, posing a danger to Scotland every time he got possession. 8

Paolo Garbisi Contributed seven points with a penalty and two conversions and a penalty and made good use of many of his possessions without ever producing the spark of magic his team needed to get on top. 7

Callum Braley The recalled scrum-half was on the end of an excellent move for his team’s try and also put in some intelligent short kicks to keep the Scotland defence guessing. 8

Danilo Fischetti Had his hands full in the scrum trying to deal with Zander Fagerson and conceded a crucial penalty just before half-time. 6

Giacomo Nicotera A solid debut from the Benetton hooker as he held his own in the set piece and in open play. 7

Pietro Ceccarelli The former Edinburgh tighthead was up against the capital club’s current loosehead in Schoeman and had to work really hard to avoid being over-run. 6

Niccolo Canone The lock played second fiddle in the set piece to Sam Skinner and Grant Gilchrist as Scotland got the better of the breakdown battle. 6

Federico Ruzza Competed well throughout and played a supporting role in Capuozzo’s stoppage-time try. 7

Giovanni Pettinelli Showed good staying power to be involved in the fray right up until his departure ten minutes from time. 7

Michele Lamaro The captain was off the field briefly for a first-half HIA and was notably less influential than usual. 7

Toa Halafihi A formidable physical competitor, the No 8 was the pick of the home pack, never losing his cutting edge in attack as he battled away through the 80 minutes and beyond. 8

Best of the rest

Ange Capuozzo The Grenoble back had a memorable debut as he showed some exemplary trickery to bag two tries. 8

SCOTLAND

Stuart Hogg Back close to or at his best with ball in hand, the full-back clearly relished a contest which he deservedly rounded off with a try. 8 out of 10

Darcy Graham A vital linkman for Johnson’s opening try, the winger then grabbed one of his own with a trademark turn of direction to ease past two defenders. 8

Chris Harris The cornerstone of the visitors’ defensive organisation, the centre was equally prominent in attack with some promising carries, including the two first-half tries which provided Scotland with some breathing space. 8

Sam Johnson Took his try really well and was also a useful auxiliary target in the lineout at times. Has surely done enough on his recall to keep his place for next Saturday’s trip to Dublin. 8

Kyle Steyn A powerful attacker with ball in hand, he also showed up well in defence, especially near the end when preventing a try in the corner as Italy rallied. 8

Finn Russell Carried out the game plan astutely and put in some clever short passes as Scotland achieved real continuity in attack. Not back to his imperious best yet, but definitely getting closer. 8

Ali Price Celebrated his 50th try with a man-of-the-match performance, beginning when he carried on Turner’s attack for Johnson’s try, continuing with the scoring pass for Hogg. 9

Pierre Schoeman Rumbustious runs and some tenacious tackling made this another solid afternoon for the Edinburgh loosehead. 8

George Turner Brilliant attacking run up the right touchline produced the opening for his team’s first points of the day. 8

Zander Fagerson The Glasgow tighthead enjoyed a good afternoon in the scrum and in the loose. 8

Sam Skinner Provided good support in the loose as well as working efficiently in tandem with Gilchrist in the set piece. 8

Grant Gilchrist Solidity personified in the lineout and was a reliable carrier as ever. 8

Rory Darge A menace throughout to the Italian defence, who simply could not contain him at the breakdown. 8

Hamish Watson Back close to his bullish best after missing the France game, he combined well with Darge, suggesting that the two-opensides strategy is definitely viable against some if not all opposition. 8

Matt Fagerson Good work on the ground played a vital part in getting Scotland into the game after their slow start. 8

Best of the rest

Magnus Bradbury Came on for the last 20 minutes and gave new impetus to Scotland’s short carries. 8

Ben Vellacott The Edinburgh scrum-half came on for a late debut and had some excellent carries against a tiring home defence. 8