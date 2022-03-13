Stealing a dog could become a specific offence punishable by up to five years in prison as plans for a new law are to be debated at Holyrood.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden insisted the law at it currently stands has “very little deterrence for those plotting this despicable crime” with “no recognition of the importance of a dog” to their owners.

The MSP plans to introduce a Member’s Bill to the Scottish Parliament calling for the change - with a formal consultation taking place next month.

Ahead of that MSPs will consider the issue in a member’s business debate in the Scottish Parliament.

READ MORE: Russian missiles hit millitary base in western Ukraine in escalation near Polish border

It comes as charities estimated that thefts of dogs increased by as much as 170% during the Covid-19 pandemic, as demand for canine companions soared.

However, there is currently no specific legislation targeting those criminals who steal dogs – with the matter instead simply being considered as theft in the same way as it would for household items.

Mr Golden said that meant dogs were treated as a “commodity” when they are in fact “valued members of the family”.

The MSP, who won the Holyrood Dog of the Year contest in 2018 with his pet Leo, said: “As it stands there is no specific offence for stealing a dog.

“That means those responsible are more likely to get off the hook, there’s very little deterrence for those plotting this despicable crime, and no recognition of the importance of a dog.

“The law in these terms considers dogs a commodity, a bit like a household item.

“But they are so much more. They are valued members of the family and, in many cases, they are the most valuable and treasured part of someone’s life.

“The law must reflect that and those who steal dogs should be punished severely.”

READ MORE: Scots ministers spend £560k in public cash on 'privatisation' firm's ferry advice

The Conservative MSP for North East Scotland said the debate on Wednesday marks “an important stage for what is a very important Bill”.

He said: “MSPs from almost all parties are supportive of my proposals, and this will be a chance for them to debate this further and place their backing on record.”

Mr Golden continued: “I look forward to debating the details of this with MSP colleagues across the political spectrum and moving on to the next stage of this process.”