ST JOHNSTONE did the impossible last year by landing the League and Scottish Cup double.
Celtic have already lifted the League Cup this term, but the destination of the famous old Scottish Cup trophy remains to be seen.
We are now at the semi-final stage of the competition and here are all the details you need ahead of the draw.
When is the Scottish Cup draw?
The semi-final draw will take place tomorrow, Monday March 13.
It will take place following the conclusion of the final quarter-final tie between Dundee United and Celtic.
Who is in the Scottish Cup draw?
Hearts
Hibs
Dundee/Rangers
Dundee United/Celtic
Can I watch the Scottish Cup draw?
You can watch the draw live on Premier Sports following the conclusion of the Dundee United vs Celtic clash.
You can also follow the draw live via our blog.
When do the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup take place?
The final four will clash at the national stadium on the weekend of April 16/17.
