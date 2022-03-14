THE Scottish Football Association have confirmed that Scotland will play a friendly match against Poland next Thursday after their World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine was postponed.

The match, which was due to be played at Hampden Park on March 24, was delayed for three months following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland and Poland will now join forces in a fundraising friendly to support UNICEF’s humanitarian response in Ukraine.

The UNICEF emergency appeal raises essential funds to support families and their children within Ukraine, and those that have been displaced to neighbouring countries, but ensuring child health and protection services are sustained and families have clean water and nutritious food.

Steve Clarke will name his squad tomorrow following extensive talks between the Scottish FA and Polish FA to give the hastily arranged friendly a wider purpose.

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Tuesday, 15 March – exclusively to Scotland Supporters Club members – before going on general sale at 1pm on Thursday, 17 March.

For every ticket sold, £10 will be donated to UNICEF UK’s emergency appeal for Ukraine, and supporters will have the opportunity to make an additional donation if they wish during the ticket purchase process, with a special donate button on the web page directing to UNICEF UK’s appeal.

Scotland manager Clarke said: “We’ve seen wonderful examples of individuals and groups within Scottish football rally with their own contributions towards the situation in recent weeks. With the support of UNICEF, this match is a way for all Scottish football fans to unite in solidarity and support our friends in Ukraine.

“As many have already said, football is unimportant when you see the situation in Ukraine. I know that the Scotland supporters and the players will rally to show that the power of football can have a positive impact even during such desperate situations as the one faced in Ukraine at present.”