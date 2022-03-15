A report published this month has said that reintroduction of the wolf into the Highlands of Scotland “should be feasible”. The study, by Vashti Gwynn and Elias Symeonakis of Manchester Metropolitan University, said, "Evidence is growing, that apex predators provide a range of ecological benefits, most stemming from the reduction of overgrazing by deer – something from which Scotland suffers."

But opinion has long been divided on whether to bring back the wolf. Tell us what you think in the poll blow. 

 