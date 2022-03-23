Flydubai is resuming services to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport — get the latest news and updates about this route here.

After a lengthy bout of closed borders, restricted travel, and other pandemic-related disruptions, the world is, at last, returning to normal.

This is especially noticeable in air carriers that are gradually resuming flights to popular destinations. In fact, the popular low-cost carrier FlyDubai is delighting intrepid travelers around the world by resuming flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW) starting from March 2.

As expected, inquiries to apply for a Turkey visa from Dubai have already gone up as holidaymakers are planning their trip to this popular country.

The resumption of such a popular flight route was duly noted by flydubai’s senior vice president commercial operations & ecommerce, Jeyhun Efendi.

He stated that the company remains committed to making travel more accessible by providing a wide variety of choices for flydubai customers. Efendi continued: “Istanbul remains a popular destination on our network and we welcome the resumption of our operations to Sabiha Gökçen Airport, an airport that provides another convenient option for those traveling to Istanbul.”

There are two airports in Istanbul, which is Turkey’s largest city, the capital of culture, and a global hub for business, tourism, and innovation. They are Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW) and Istanbul Airport (IST).

Sabiha Gokcen Airport is located on the Asian side of Istanbul. The airport is noted for its hub for low-cost carriers and budget airlines (including flydubai) as well as its long list of domestic routes.

The airport offers convenient and modern infrastructure options, especially for those who are traveling to Istanbul on short-haul flights or simply want to transfer to a domestic flight.

In addition to Sabiha Gokcen Airport, the Turkish government recently unveiled the new Istanbul Airport. Spanning nearly 77 million square meters, the airport is poised to be the largest in Europe and serves up to 200 million travelers every year (almost double the current world record).

The new flydubai lineup has many upgrades in store, including aircraft, comfort, routes, and much more.

Flights to Istanbul will be carried out on the brand new flagship Boeing 737 MAX.

Ariel view of Sabiha Gokcen Airport

The new planes are configured so that passengers can relax and enjoy their flight in the most comfortable conditions. The seats have been upgraded to include luxurious amenities, comfortable seating, and plenty of legroom. Likewise, high-tech tablets with HD screens were mounted in the seats, which allow passengers to watch movies, TV shows, listen to music, and play games — plenty of fun activities to pass the time.

There are also special amenities for those traveling in business class: the seats on a 737 MAX can be folded out into a full bed to ensure the most comfortable conditions to travel.

Ghaith al Ghaith, the CEO of flydubai, revealed his feelings about the newest 737 MAX to Simple Flying: "We find [the MAX] very good… In my humble opinion, because this aircraft is actually the most scrutinized airplane ever I think that people have that in the back of their minds. Maybe that helped get this over the line because people are comfortable on the MAX."

Ticket sales for this route are already open, and the first flight started on March 2. There will be five flights per week to Sabiha Gokcen Airport, and seven flights to Istanbul Airport for a total of 12 flights per week. This is not flydubai’s first foray into the Turkish market: the airline company also has two weekly flights to the country’s capital, Ankara.

Despite the fact that the world has already adapted to the pandemic, flydubai is also rolling out extra measures to increase the safety of its passengers. For example, flydubai has enacted ‘security specialists’ to improve the passenger experience. This includes complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance for travelers who have booked their tickets through the official website.

There is also a special promotion to highlight the United Arab Emirates World Expo. Travelers who book a flydubai flight will receive a free ticket to the Expo 2020 in Dubai. The exhibition, which showcases different countries’ cultures and modern technological advances, takes place in Dubai and will run until March 31, 2022.

The return of such a popular flight has many travelers surprised and excited for flydubai’s newest lineup. It’s no wonder why, as Istanbul is one of the most interesting and colorful cities in the world. This huge metropolis offers a fantastic combination of European and Asian cultures, as the city is split between both continents.

Although the pandemic has taken a hit on tourism destinations worldwide, Istanbul remains one of the most visited cities in the world. From gastronomic delights to centuries of history, colorful architecture, and a unique blend of cultures, there is something for every type of traveler.

Visitors can become acquainted with the historical Byzantine and Ottoman cultures while visiting the tourist attractions in the city. Popular spots include the breathtaking Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, Topkapi Palace, one of the dozens of museums, or a fun ferry boat across the Bosphorus.