MUSIC

De La Soul, O2 Academy, Glasgow, Friday

Hey, how you doing? Have you got plans next Friday night? How about a celebration of 30 years (and counting) of one of New York’s finest hip hop trios? Is it still the Daisy Age? Well, maybe it can be for an hour or two.

POETRY

Memo for Spring, 50th Anniversary Edition, Liz Lochhead, Polygon, £10

It’s World Poetry Day on Monday. What better excuse to dip into this new anniversary edition of Liz Lochhead’s first book of poetry, Memo for Spring, originally published back in 1972. There’s a new preface from the poet herself and an introduction from Ali Smith, but the real thrill is the bright new voice on show here. A book full of youthful hope and heartbreak.

COMEDY

Katherine Ryan, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, Friday

Channel 4 favourite and creator and star of Netflix’s The Duchess, Katherine Ryan continues her latest stand-up tour with a trip to Dunfermline. Missus covers her transition from “single and proud of it” to getting hitched to her childhood sweetheart. There’s also a Glasgow date at the SEC Armadillo next Saturday if you can’t make the Alhambra.

CLASSICAL

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Glasgow City Halls, Thursday

BBC SSO conductor Michael Sanderling

Gustav Mahler’s Fourth Symphony is the main event in this evening with the BBC SSO. Haydn’s Cello Conerto No 2 in D major concerto providing the aperitif. Michael Sanderling conducts, accompanied by the Swedish soprano Miah Persson. The Russian cellist Alexey Stadler will be the soloist on the Haydn.

CINEMA

Paris, 13th District, Edinburgh Filmhouse, DCA Dundee and Glasgow Film Theatre

Fresh from his rather overlooked English language debut The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard returns to his native France for his latest film. Paris, 13th District is a film about love and sex filmed in black and white. Very Gallic, you might say, although Audiard’s film is an adaptation of stories by American cartoonist Adrian Tomine. Still, a reminder that, whatever Los Angeles might think, Paris is the first city of cinema.