The Covid pandemic has provoked a change in how we see our homes and one result has been a huge rise in demand for new-build houses. More space, flexible lay-outs, access to gardens and eco-credentials have all been on the shopping list and despite furloughs, site shut-downs, staffing shortages and a lack of materials, dedicated developers have continued to deliver on those dreams.

But which of them has gone above and beyond the ordinary to create exceptional homes? The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2022 will once again highlight the country’s most outstanding developers, the best properties and the teams and individuals who have made them possible.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 29 September at Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central and it is not just the event itself, but the multiple site visits made by the judges as they whittle down the submissions until they have a competitive shortlist, that will once again take place in person.

Andrew McFarlane, Consultant, DM Hall and Chair of the judging panel, says: “After a challenging two years it is great that the awards are able to return to something very similar to their previous format while celebrating their fifteenth anniversary and the entire judging panel is looking forward to visiting entries to see what our industry can produce.”

The event will be hosted by Garry Spence, Clyde 1 DJ and one of the country’s most recognisable voices and it will be one of the first chances for industry figures to get together and catch up on some of the networking that they have missed out on over the last two years.

This year there are 17 awards up for grabs, including, new for 2022, a Green Home Award, that will recognise those manufacturers and supplies that are leading the way in safeguarding the future of the construction industry and contributing towards the net-zero carbon movement with products including heat pumps and natural building materials.

Other categories include ‘Best Family Home (large)’ sponsored by DAW Interiors and Deane Harrison, Sales & Marketing Director, Daw Interiors, says: “We are delighted once again to be sponsoring a category at the Herald Property Awards. It is fantastic to see Scottish construction thriving after the unexpected events of the past few years and we are honoured to be a part of this ceremony and to witness the success of our partners in the industry.”

The Residential Letting Team of the Year category is sponsored by buildings insurance claims and property reinstatement specialists, Aspray Glasgow West, and James Whittle, Managing Director, says: “Here at Aspray Glasgow West our core values are all based around helping people. Damage to your property can be a very upsetting time and we are conscious of that. We care about your property and we care about you.

“We are delighted to be part of this year’s awards, recognising businesses within the Scottish property industry who go above and beyond to help people and we are looking forward to meeting the nominated Residential Letting Teams at this year’s event.”

The Best Luxury Home category (for developers building more than 50 units) is sponsored by property management company, Ross & Liddell, while the Best Show Home category is sponsored by DAW Signs.

Managing Director, Gary Daw, says: “It is our pleasure at Daw Signs to be sponsoring the Property Awards for the eight year. After a turbulent few years, it will be fantastic to come together to celebrate excellence in the Scottish property industry.”

Other categories in the awards, of which STAR Recruitment is one of the sponsors, include Best Apartment, Best Renovation/Conversion and Affordable Housing Development of the Year.

The deadline for entries into this year’s awards is Thursday, 2 June and there is an earlybird incentive for submitting entries by Friday, 8 April.

Full details of the offer; of all of this year’s entries and how to enter can be found at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/