Scotland's Covid-19 cases have risen significantly amid a rapid spread of a sub-variant of the virus.

The BA.2 sub-variant, also referred to as Stealth Omicron, has seen cases rise north of the border faster than in Wales and England.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney warned that Scotland is "ahead of the curve" when it comes to the spread of stealth Omicron.

He told Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday: "Throughout the pandemic, there have been variants that have been more dominant in open country rather than the other but they all tend to catch up with each other, to be honest."

Meanwhile, a former World Health Organisation epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman said the BA.2 sub-variant was almost as infections as measles - the most contagious disease we know about.

As cases rise across the country, the Covid-19 hotspots for cases over a seven day period have been revealed.

How many Covid cases were reported in your neighbourhood?

Between March 7 and March 13, 86,734 people tested positive for the virus.

All local authorities across Scotland had a seven-day positivity rate per 100,000 above 800 in the period - with the rate for the whole of Scotland hitting 1586.

Covid rates have peaked significantly in the highlands and islands with the latest seven-day figures indicating a neighbourhood in the Shetland Islands has had the highest rate of infection.

The top ten neighbourhoods with the highest Covid-19 rate were across the Shetland Islands, the WWestern Isles, East Ayrshire, Highlands, Dumfries and Galloway and Falkirk.

Meanwhile, the ten local authorities with highest seven-day positivity rate per 100,000 are as follows: