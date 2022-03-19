Emperor Penguins, tick. Chimpanzees, tick. Lions, tigers, African wild dogs, tick, tick, tick. With so many audience favourites featuring in the first series, the competition to make the cut for Dynasties II (BBC1, Sunday, 8pm), must have been intense. It’s a jungle out there in Attenborough land.

The new line-up includes two solid favourites in elephants and cheetahs, plus a couple of intriguing wild cards, pardon the pun, in hyenas and pumas. Will hyenas turn out to be cruelly misjudged as villains? And what of pumas? Rarely seen – their nickname is “ghost of the mountains” – will they turn out to share the characteristics of other cats big and small?

One puma in particular, known to humans as Rupestre (which I would love to think had some connection with RuPaul but I fear not), is the subject of the first of four episodes.

Rupestre has four cubs at the start of the hour. As for the likelihood of her ending with four, it’s a wildlife documentary: you pays your licence fee and you takes your chances.

Wildlife documentaries do like their drama, and there is no shortage of it here as mother and cubs come up against the harshness of a winter in southern Patagonia. Other trials include marauding adult males, warring females who fancy taking over the territory, and the constant battle for food.

The format is familiar, perhaps too much so for some viewers, but the odd cliche is bearable just to be able to gaze upon these stunning creatures, and to hear them purr. The cubs are ridiculously, almost laughably cute, but it is their mother who proves to be the real scene stealer.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig (Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm) is in Scotland for its penultimate episode (the first and second series are available for catch up on All4). Toksvig's travelling pal is Philippa Perry, who seems to be on the telly almost as much as her other half, Grayson.

Toksvig describes author/psychotherapist/agony aunt Philippa as a “city addict and culture vulture” and wonders how she will fare in some of the remoter parts of Caledonia. She needn’t have worried; Perry falls hook line and sinker from the start. “This is more beautiful than anything I could have imagined,” she sighs.

Their first stop is Eilean Shona and a stay in the old school house. Reached by boat and with no electricity, no phone service and no internet, this is off-grid living in every sense.

Not that it involves any roughing it on the part of Toksvig and Perry. Like the other places they stay, the old school house is beautifully designed and luxuriously decorated.

Plus there is the joy of having dinner that’s straight out of the sea, in this case scallops encased in shells the size of side plates. “You don’t get them like that in Borough Market, do you?” says Perry in one of the most London lines in a series that occasionally offers stiff competition.

It is then on to Knoydart, finishing up back on the mainland in The Gart in Callander, just an hour from Glasgow or Edinburgh.

In the entire programme I don’t recall anything as mundane as pounds and pence being mentioned. As they say in all the swish gaffs, prices are available on application.

Prepare to clutch those pearls at regular intervals when Bridgerton (Netflix from March 25 at 7am GMT) returns. Shonda Rimes’ sexy and stylish take on Regency England was one of the streaming service's biggest hits during lockdown, drawing in 82 million homes in a month.

Blending an old setting with modern mores and pop music had been done before, as in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006), but Rimes took things to the next level of gorgeousness and daring, adding lashings of wit along the way. Moreover, the “colour-blind” casting worked a treat, and of course there were "those” sex scenes. See earlier note on pearl clutching.

Inspired by the novels of Julia Quinn, the first series introduced the Bridgerton family and followed eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) as she tried to find a suitor. Chronicling the ups and downs of the season for Daphne and her peers was the mysterious Lady Whistledown, gossip columnist extraordinaire.

This time the focus is on Viscount Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who had plenty to say about Daphne’s love life whether she wanted to hear it or not. Though he followed none of the rules he recommended, the Viscount is determined to put his wild days to bed and find a wife.

Finally, it is The Apprentice Final (BBC1, Thursday, 9pm). Has it really gone by so quickly? Survivors of the dreaded interview round now have to launch their own businesses, with the winner being chauffeured away with Lord Sugar’s £250,000.