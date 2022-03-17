SHOCKING pictures show the devastating aftermath of an fire that ripped through a former hospital in Paisley last night.

Emergency crews tackled the blaze throughout the night after they were called to the scene in the town's Calside at around 8pm.

Local residents living close to the former Royal Alexandra Infirmary were evacuated last night.

It is not yet clear if they have been able to return to their homes.

Today, locals took to social media to share their shock at the fire.

Community activist Tony Lawler said: "My gut reaction is sadness, it’s a shame to see yet another of Paisley’s iconic buildings going up in smoke.

"I hope it isn’t going to be left as a burnt-out eyesore and a blight on Paisley’s south end."

Aerial view showing damage to former RAI after fire last night. Image: Colin Mearns

Aerial show showing former RAI being gutted

A campaign called "Save the Paisley Royal Alexandra Infirmary" had recently been launched, calling for action over the site which has lain empty for a number of years.

The red sandstone building was opened as a hospital in 1900 and operated as a hospital until 1986, when the nearby Royal Alexandra Hospital opened with more modern facilities.

Tower of former RAI destroyed by fire. Image: Colin Mearns Newsquest

It was then transformed into a care home until 2008 when the building was closed and placed on the at risk register.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 7.54pm on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a derelict building on fire at Calside, Paisley.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire engines and two height vehicles to a fire affecting the roof space of a four-storey derelict building.

Fire crew remained at the scene in Paisley today. Image: Colin Mearns

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are currently still at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: ""Around 8pm on Wednesday, March 16, police received reports of a building on fire in Neilston Road, Paisley.

"Emergency services attended and a number of residents from nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

"There are no reports of any injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

A spokesperson from Renfrewshire Council said they were "saddened" to see the fire at the hospital. They added: "We were saddened to see the fire at the former Royal Alexandra Infirmary site.

"The building is in private ownership, and we had been in recent discussions with the owner regarding its repair and redevelopment.

"We provided three residents with emergency accommodation following the fire until they were able to return safely to their homes.”