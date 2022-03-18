PATIENTS waiting for operations would be prescribed tailored exercise plans or physiotherapy under proposals for "pre-habilitation" clinics set to be unveiled by the Tories today.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane will call on the Scottish Government to pilot hospital-based pre-hab clinics designed to ensure patients are in the "best possible health" when their surgery date arrives.

Under the scheme – set to be outlined on day one of the party’s conference in Aberdeen – patients added to a waiting list would be sent to a pre-hab clinic where a nurse would carry out health checks covering weight, height, blood pressure, a blood sample, and a consultation about their diet, sleep and exercise patterns, and tobacco and alcohol intake.

Obesity, smoking, high levels of alcohol consumption, diabetes, sleep issues, blood disorders, blood pressure, heart disease and poor fitness levels can all affect the risks of anaesthetics, complications during and post-surgery, and the ability of the patient to recover from surgery.

Where risks are identified during a pre-hab clinic consultation, patients would be offered advice on lifestyle changes or referred to the relevant specialist such as a dietician, physiotherapist, link worker, smoking cessation service, or mental health professional.

In January 2022, 1,428 planned operations were cancelled the day before or on the day the patient was due to be treated. Of these, 511 were cancelled by hospital based on clinical reasons, such as the patients being unfit for surgery

The proposals are touted as a means of avoiding cases where patients who have been waiting months or even years for treatment are declared unfit for surgery at pre-operative appointments, resulting in procedures being cancelled at short notice.

Studies show a strong link between poorer patient outcomes and waiting times beyond six months.

Outlining the proposals, the Scottish Conservatives said running costs for the clinics "should be relatively inexpensive", adding: "Rather than allow patients to passively sit and wait for surgery, we should be doing more to ensure that when their surgery date finally arrives, they have the best possible outcome".

It comes amid record NHS waiting list backlogs, and a rise in patients paying for operations in the private sector in order to speed up treatment.

The latest figures for Scotland show that one in 20 patients on waiting lists for inpatient or day case procedures has been waiting more than two years, amid cuts to elective surgery triggered by the pandemic.

A total of 539,000 people were on waiting lists for inpatient, day case or outpatient care as of December 2022, up from 362,000 in December 2019.

The figures are mirrored across the UK, with more than six million now waiting for non-urgent treatment on the NHS in England.

Dr Gulhane said: "The top priority is – and must remain – the reduction of the unacceptable waiting times for treatment, which have spiralled out of control on the SNP’s watch.

“But if we can offer patients, say, a tailored exercise programme to help them lose weight or optimise their blood pressure with medication, then we’re ensuring they’re in the best shape to receive that treatment, which reduces their risk of complications during surgery.

“This could ease their suffering in the interim, as well as increasing the chances of their treatment being successful.

“To me, it’s a win-win proposal, with very minimal cost implications for the NHS.”

The Scottish Government has already launched a £270,000 pre-treatment pilot for cancer patients in collaboration with the Maggie's charity.

The project, launched in August last year, provides tailored help and advice on exercise, nutrition and mental health, to improve outcomes for those preparing for cancer treatment.