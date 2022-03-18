A city in western Ukraine has been targeted by Russian missiles on Friday - hitting a building near Lviv's airport.

The city's population has risen significantly after around 200,000 people have sought shelter in the west of the country.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported.

The aircraft repair facility had suspended work ahead of the attack, the mayor said.

The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, but two of the six that were launched were shot down, Ukrainian air force’s western command said on Facebook.

Not far from the Polish border and well behind the front lines, Lviv and the surrounding area has not been spared Russia’s attacks, the worst of which killed nearly three dozen people last weekend at a training facility near the city.

Smoke could be seen rising from the western part of the capital Kyiv after an early morning barrage on Friday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or what had been damaged.

Rescue workers searched for survivors in the ruins of a theatre that served as a shelter when it was blown apart by a Russian air strike in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

And in Merefa, near the north-east city of Kharkiv, at least 21 people were killed when Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community centre, a local official said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that American officials were evaluating potential war crimes and that if the intentional targeting of civilians by Russia is confirmed, there will be “massive consequences”.

The United Nations political chief, Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, also called for an investigation into civilian casualties, reminding the UN Security Council that international humanitarian law bans direct attacks on civilians.

She said many of the daily attacks battering Ukrainian cities “are reportedly indiscriminate” and involve the use of “explosive weapons with a wide impact area”.

Ms DiCarlo said the devastation in Mariupol and Kharkiv ”raises grave fears about the fate of millions of residents of Kyiv and other cities facing intensifying attacks”.

In Mariupol, hundreds of civilians were said to have taken shelter in a grand, columned theatre in the city’s centre when it was hit on Wednesday by a Russian airstrike.

More than a day later, there were no reports of deaths and conflicting reports on whether anyone had emerged from the rubble.

Communications are disrupted across the city and movement is difficult because of shelling and other fighting.

Satellite imagery on Monday from Maxar Technologies showed huge white letters on the pavement outside the theatre spelling out “CHILDREN” in Russian — “DETI” — to alert warplanes to the vulnerable people hiding inside.

“We hope and we think that some people who stayed in the shelter under the theatre could survive,” Petro Andrushchenko, an official with the mayor’s office, told The Associated Press.

He said the building had a relatively modern basement bomb shelter designed to withstand airstrikes. Other officials said earlier that some people had got out.

Video and photos provided by the Ukrainian military showed that the at least three-storey building had been reduced to a roofless shell, with some exterior walls collapsed.