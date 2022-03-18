Ofcom has revoked the broadcast licence of Russian broadcaster RT with immediate effect on Friday morning.

The decision comes amidst 29 ongoing investigations by Ofcom into the impartiality of the broadcaster's coverage of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A separate investigation was launched to determine if RT's licensee ANO TV Novosti should be allowed to keep its licence to broadcast within the UK.

The regulatory body found that it was not "fit and proper to hold a licence in the UK", due to the tight links between RT and the Russian Federation.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has had a regular programme on RT since 2017.

However, the Alba party leader suspended his programme following the start of the conflict, stating the suspension would last until "peace is re-established" in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Salmond broadcaster RT blocked on YouTube amid Ukraine crisis

Ofcom considered the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised regarding the broadcaster "to be of great concern".

RT has previously been fined £200,000 for previous impartiality breaches.

UK's regulator also raised concerns of new laws in Russia which "effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state’s own news narrative".

The channel has been off air in the UK following sanctions imposed by the EU.

Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes said: "Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action on broadcasters is rightly set very high.

"Following an independent regulatory process, we have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a licence in the UK.

"As a result we have revoked RT’s UK broadcasting licence."