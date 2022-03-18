A majority of Scottish voters believe talks about the timing of Indyref2 should be halted due to the conflict in Ukraine, a poll has revealed.

Across the political spectrum, voters revealed the discussion surrounding a second independence vote should be postponed due to war in Eastern Europe, the Scotsman reports.

The poll by Savanta ComRes interviewed 1008 Scots aged 16 or over between March 10 and 16.

A total of 59 per cent of Scots said discussion over when the referendum should take place should stop due to the Russian invasion.

This is compared to 29 per cent of people calling for discussion to continue.

Among the polled, 43 per cent of SNP voters called for the talks to stop while 47 per cent of that group called for them to continue.

A total of 42 per cent of 2014 Yes voters believe the discussion should stop.

The majority of prospective Yes voters (57%) believed discussions should continue.

Results follow recent comments from Ian Blackford suggesting a delay to the second referendum due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Mr Blackford, speaking to the PA news agency, weighed his words carefully when asked about his party’s plans for independence.

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber took a long pause, before saying “we have got to be respectful of the situation that we are in” and insisting “the only thing I am focusing on today is Ukraine”.

He said: “We have got to be respectful of the responsibilities that we have in the short term, but I’m also respectful to the principle that we have a mandate for an independence referendum.

“I want that referendum to take place in a timely manner. I want us to be able to execute the mandate that we have.

“To those that are expressing a desire for us to get on with our job, of course, we will do so, but we have to be mindful of where we are.”