Glaswegians are being urged to get on their bikes next week - and they were joined by some well-known faces.

Ride Anywhere Week takes place from March 21 to 27, with prizes being awarded to those who join in.

Residents will be joined by the likes of Open Goal star Si Ferry, three-time Olympian Lee McConnell, Glasgow Warriors' Duncan Weir. As well as broadcasters such as STV presenter Laura Boyd and Clyde 1’s Cassi Gillespie.

Si Ferry, Open Goal Podcast host and Peterhead playmaker, said: “Cycling is genuinely one of the most enjoyable exercises there is.

"I’ve always loved cycling and it really helped me and my family during lockdown as there wasn’t much else to do.

“My advice to everyone would be just get on your bike – Ride Anywhere Week will give you all of the information you need to feel confident and ready to ride.”

The event was established by Love to Ride Glasgow, an online platform where users can log their cycling journeys.

Those taking part will be able to choose their own pledge to complete during the week, depending on their motivation ranging from riding for health to riding for adventure.

Prizes, including three-month gym memberships and tickets for the UCI BMX World Cup 2022 or even a new pizza oven, will be available for those who take up a pledge to ride their bike.

Laura Boyd, STV presenter, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s so important for us all to enjoy outdoor activities after being stuck in doors for so long. Not only is cycling good for our physical health, but also for our mental health.

“I would really encourage everyone to get involved in the incredible Love to Ride Glasgow’s Ride Anywhere Week and to top it off - be in with the opportunity to win some thrilling prizes!”

