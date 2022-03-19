From walking in memory of a loved one to simply wanting to help play a part in raising funds, there has been great support for Scotland’s Covid memorial campaign in the past two years.

After linking up with Scotland’s Kiltwalk team almost £4000 was raised through virtual events while covid restrictions were in place.

Among our Kiltwalkers was Margaret Waterton, from Lanarkshire, who along with her friend Margaret Baird, took part in last year’s virtual event to help raise funds. Mrs Waterton lost both her husband David and her mother Margaret Simpson to Covid.

In 2020 a Herald Kiltwalk team took part and included families affected by Covid. Helping to lead the team was our fellow campaign steering group member Ally McLaws and his wife Laura. Sadly Mr McLaws, who was also a Herald on Sunday columnist, died last October after contracting Covid while undergoing cancer treatment.

Scotland's Covid memorial will be created in Pollok Country Park

Everyone involved has a special reason for taking part and this year we are hoping people will walk with us once again.

Every penny raised by our walkers was also topped by Sir Tom Hunter, through The Hunter Foundation, to help boost our funds total.

Sir Tom Hunter at a previous Glasgow event

Aside from Kiltwalk, last year Sir Tom donated £25,000 to the Covid memorial appeal and we also received a separate donation of £25,000 from leading businessman Lord Willie Haughey.

And today we can reveal that the special Kiltwalk partnership is continuing. The Herald’s Covid memorial campaign is one of the many causes which people can raise funds for when they sign up for the first of the events with next month’s Kiltwalk in Glasgow.

The Herald is leading a campaign to create a memorial as a fitting tribute to those who have been lost during the pandemic and we are currently raising funds towards our target of almost £240,000.

Work is due to start on the memorial in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park and will involve a series of tree supports linked through the park with focal points. The supports have been inspired from physical poses which reflect how a person has felt at a particular moment in time.

Roses were placed on boxes containing 'I remember' messages. Photo by Gordon Terris.

We have been working with our partners Glasgow City Council, and greenspace Scotland on the project and appointed artist Alec Finlay to create and design the memorial.

He reached out to people using the I remember idea and has gathered hundreds of memories from people about the pandemic. These are an integral part of the artwork and will be accessible in Pollok Country Park through QR codes and later on a dedicated website. The poignant audio was recorded by actor Robert Carlyle who offered his support to the campaign.

Last week boxes containing I remembers were buried at the site during a poignant ceremony.

While we have raised almost £140,000 towards our total, this year’s Kiltwalkers still have their chance to raise funds for the campaign.

The mass participation charity event will take place in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh this year, with a virtual version also going ahead to ensure the Kiltwalk is as accessible as possible.

In 2021 the Kiltwalk raised a record £8.4m for 1,270 Scottish charities at a time when many have been struggling to fundraise as a result of the pandemic. Every penny raised by Kiltwalkers is topped up 50% by The Hunter Foundation.

Boxes with 'I remember' messages were buried at the park. Artist Alec Finlay with Peter McMahon of Covid 19 Families Scotland. Photo Gordon Terris.

And we are hoping people will help by signing up for the first of the events in Glasgow next month.

Paul Cooney, CEO, Kiltwalk, said: “We are excited to confirm the Kiltwalk will be a physical event all across Scotland once again. There is nothing like gathering together as a community, so we want our Kiltwalk Heroes to get a wee bit of tartan on and stride out for the charities closest to their hearts.

“This is more great news after a record fundraising year and we’d like to thank all of our walkers, volunteers, supporters and sponsors for continuing to raise funds for those most in need at a time when they need our help most.”

The 2022 Kiltwalk will take place in Glasgow on April 24, Aberdeen on May 29, Dundee on August 21 and Edinburgh on September 18.

They will be followed by Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk on the weekend of October 7 to 9.

To enter the Kiltwalk and help raise funds for Scotland’s Covid memorial, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk. Once you have entered you can select The Herald memorial garden campaign from the drop list of charitable causes.

Alternatively you can donate to the campaign here gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance. Donations can be posted to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG, with cheques made payable to The Herald.