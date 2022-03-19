ADULTS in Scotland who test positive for coronavirus could be invited to take part in a major study investigating the effectiveness of oral antivirals which can be taken at home.

The Panoramic clinical trial is open to anyone over 50, or 18 to 49-year-olds with certain health conditons including cancers or multiple sclerosis which make them more likely to develop serious complications from the infection.

Potential participants will be invited to take part if they test positive for Covid through a lateral flow or PCR test and have been experiencing symptoms for less than five days.

The trial, led by Oxford University, aims to recruit 17,000 patients UK-wide. Patients across the UK can already sign up via the trial website - www.panoramictrial.org - but the latest initiative will seek to proactively recruit candidates.

Dr Claire Mackintosh, an infectious disease consultant at NHS Lothian, said: “Starting this week, our trial team will be contacting those who might be eligible to take part in the Panoramic clinical trial.

“Antivirals are medicines which can be taken early on in the disease and may help to slow progression.

"The drugs being trialled can be swallowed as a tablet to help improve symptoms and reduce hospital admissions for people with Covid-19.

“Participants can take part from their own homes, without needing to visit a clinic or hospital.”

The first treatment to be investigated through the trial is molnupiravir, a pill which prevents the Covid virus from replicating.

Dr Bhautesh Jani, who is leading the study in Scotland, said people with a positive PCR or lateral flow test might receive a text or phone call from their local health board team telling them about the trial.

He said: “If they are eligible, and wish to take part, a courier will deliver the tablets to their door within 24 hours.”