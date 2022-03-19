The number of restaurants, cafes and takeaways rapped for environmental health concerns in Glasgow has risen and a significant number were for pest control, the council has said.

In one case a food outlet was issued with an emergency prohibition notice and shut down because an infestation of mice was deemed an “imminent risk to health".

While it is normal to prioritise high risk premises for checks, official documents show that during the COP26 climate conference efforts were focussed on venues likely to be used by delegates or those that were part of the supply chain.

Glasgow is facing a shortage of environmental health officers in common with other local authorities. The council said the two most recent attempts recruit had been unsuccessful.

Despite a significant reduction in the number of premises inspected over the pandemic, when they were largely suspended, there has been a rise in Remedial Action Notices (RAN) issued, which can require premises to cease trading until improvements have been made.

The council said 36 had been issued since August 1 and a significant number were related to pest activity in the premises.

In one case it was considered necessary to issue a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice (HEPN) for mouse activity which was considered to present an imminent risk to health.

The council said it was unable to disclose the identity of the business.

Official figures showed pest control services received 6656 reports of vermin sightings, but this was a decrease of 748 from 2020.

Council documents also show the dire impact the pandemic has had on the hospitality trade with 240 premises recorded as having ceased trading or changed ownership.

Food safety checks were suspended in March 2020 as Covid restrictions forced the closure of many premises and environmental health officers were redirected to Covid enforcement and contact tracing roles.

Food Standards Scotland confirmed that ministerial consent had been granted to allow Local Authorities to half inspections for an initial period of 16 weeks.

This was subsequently extended on three occasions, most recently until September 2021. The effect was an almost complete suspension of inspections for 17 months, until August 2021.

The council papers state that food outlets in the vicinity of the COP26 venues were then prioritised.

“While in normal circumstances higher risk premises would be prioritised and issued to officers in their geographic areas, it was considered appropriate during August, September, and October to prioritise COP26 venues, premises in their vicinity, high footfall areas likely to be frequented by COP26 visitors and premises in the COP26 supply chain.

While inspections were paused the number of food premises requesting inspections soared as more places diversified with take-away services.

A total of 134 inspections were carried out between April 1 2020 and July 2021, compared with 2434 the previous year. However, there were 3398 requests last year for inspections compared with 3060 the previous year.

A council spokesman said:”The council carries out food hygiene inspections on premises where food operations take place to assess any risks to public health from those operations.

“This is an important role, and is also key to both the success of – and confidence in – Glasgow’s celebrated dining and food businesses.”

Glasgow City Council said it is taking steps to plug staff shortages and increase the number of inspections carried out.

Environmental health officers not currently working in food safety will now be trained in this area and the council is also in discussions with the University of West of Scotland to increase the number of student placements.

A spokesperson for Food Standards Scotland said: “This issue is not confined to Scotland with the shortage of Officers being felt across the UK.

“FSS values these professions enormously, they deliver frontline food inspections across the majority of food businesses in Scotland, help establishments to comply with food law and support our food exporting sector, that is why FSS is working with the Scottish Government and other partners to identify ways of increasing the number of people entering the Environmental Health profession.”