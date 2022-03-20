A SCOTTISH Government-funded charity which is charging up to £120 to a series of events on how to deal with homelessness has been accused of "locking out" people on low incomes.

The series of online sessions organised by the Homeless Network Scotland charity to discuss homeless policy in Scotland are costing up to £120.

But tenants groups have said that the sessions should be free to the unwaged.

Four 'learning experience' events planned on March 21 and 22, April 19 and 20, June 14 and 15 and September 20 and 21 providing a rough guide to homelessness policy and legislation in Scotland are costing between £90 and £120.

The sessions are presented as looking "in detail at existing and recent housing and homelessness policy and legislation in Scotland and how it intersects to create a world-leading safety net for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness".

Information relating to the session says that delegates will "examine legislation, while identifying and analysing local challenges in implementation".

"This new learning opportunity for 2022 will broaden your knowledge and understanding of current policy and legislation designed to prevent, alleviate and ultimately end homelessness in Scotland," it says.

The Scottish Tenants Organisation, which was among those invited to take part in one of the homeless policy sessions objected to the charging and said events should be free to those who are unwaged.

"Homeless people and those on low incomes are being locked out of an online conference on homelessness in Scotland because of the extortionate costs of between £90 and £120 for attending events," the group said.

"At this time of the cost of living crisis this event is a visual manifestation of the haves discussing the lives of the have nots with the financially vulnerable being excluded from discussing their future."

Last year 20% of the charity's income came from ministers and the European Social Fund which the Scottish Government distributes.

A Living Rent tenants’ union official added: "With ticketed entry charges, I am reminded of the slogan 'nothing for us without us'. 'Us' seems to be excused, priced out by 'them' who talk about and decide about 'us'. It is a totally aloof, elitist 'does he take sugar' approach. I'd hoped Scotland had matured a little more than that."

The homeless policy events are part of what the charity describes as the "Learning Lounge" where people can select from "popular courses and briefings throughout the year – all informed by lived experience and the most up-to-date policy, evidence and research".

Using the slogan 'we are all in' the Homeless Network Scotland's Learning Lounge and Consultancy Services' brochure refers to being an "informed and connected social enterprise dedicated to supporting the homelessness, housing and related sectors in Scotland".

Many of the events are fronted by Ruth Whatling, who joined Homeless Network Scotland in 2021 in the role of head of policy and equality and Claire Frew, an improvement lead with the charity.

Another half day event planned for September 6 and November 10 aims to discuss the equality in housing and homelessness and costs between £75 and £90.

It is due to discuss the Equality Act 2010 which brought together over 100 pieces of legislation dating from 1970 to 2007 to provide a legal framework to protect the rights of individuals and advance equality of opportunity for all.

Material supporting the course states: "Experiences of the housing system, including risk of housing crises and homelessness, are varied and we need to understand these differences so we can more effectively prevent and tackle homelessness.

"This new course... will help increase your awareness and understanding of equality evidence and legislation and the benefits of taking an equality-informed approach to your service design and delivery."

A three-hour session planned for dates in April, June and November seeks to provide information over supporting people at home and online and costs between £75 and £90.

Scottish Tenants Organisation campaign co-ordinator Sean Clerkin said: "We demand that the Homeless Network Scotland funded by the public purse in the form of the Scottish Government and local authorities should give access to this event for unwaged people as otherwise they are out of touch with reality."

Homeless Network Scotland say they are training courses aimed at professionals.

A Homeless Network Scotland spokesman said: "The dates refer to training courses aimed at Scottish local government and housing association staff as part of their continuous professional development. No one is specifically invited to attend, a generic email advising of upcoming dates and times, etc. is circulated to our mailing list.

"The next course on Monday 21 March is a detailed update on the latest Scottish Government homelessness legislation and policy for professionals working in related fields such as housing or social care."

He said their Housing First conference they are running on March 31 is a public event and free to attend for unwaged people and people using homelessness services.