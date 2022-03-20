Author of Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse, Dave Goulson has called for a ban on pesticide use in gardens. A petition launched by the insect expert, who is Professor of Biology a tthe University of Susssex, recently closed with 53,000 signatures backing his call to "ban the use of pesticides in urban areas & end their sale for use in gardens."
The petition noted, "Wild bees and other wildlife are in decline, a potential catastrophe for us all. Pesticides also threaten human health, many of them being carcinogens and/or neurotoxins. One way to help combat bee decline is to encourage them in urban areas."
“We just don’t need pesticides in our gardens," Goulson said. "Why would we spray poison where our children and pets play? There is abundant evidence that these chemicals harm wildlife and many are toxic to us too.”
The Uk would be following in the wake of France, which has already created such a ban. Goulson said, "France banned urban pesticides in 2018. Paris has not been over-run with dandelions and greenfly. If France can do it, so can we.”
Goulson has also recently published research which shows the difference even a small area of wild flower meadow can make. Even a 4m2 area of mini-meadow sown with commercially available wildflower seed can be enough to provide a rich habitat for pollinators.
Researchers found that "in the year following seed-sowing, mini-meadows were supporting on average 111 percent more bumblebees compared to control plots where no wildflowers had been sown. These resource rich habitats also attracted 87 percent more solitary bees, and 85 percent more solitary wasps."
